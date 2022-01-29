As snow whipped across New Hampshire Saturday, streets and highways were clear of motorists as drivers heeded warnings to stay home.
With some businesses closed and most weekend events canceled, Granite Staters had few reasons to venture out into the storm, where light flakes and heavy winds combined to create near-whiteout conditions across most of southern New Hampshire.
State police reported few drivers on highways Saturday, and the streets of Manchester were nearly deserted.
Blowing snow reduced visibility to about a quarter-mile in southern New Hampshire, and made it difficult for plows to keep roads clear Saturday afternoon as the storm dumped a foot of snow over much of southern New Hampshire.
The central part of the state received between three and six inches, with even less in the northern and western reaches of New Hampshire.
New Hampshire was spared the worst of the storm, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Michael Ekster, who said eastern Massachusetts and Maine were hard-hit.
New Hampshire saw no major power outages — a contrast to the widespread outages on Cape Cod and in southeastern Massachusetts reported by Eversource on Saturday.
Grocers reported a few last-minute shoppers picking up supplies Saturday morning before the wind picked up and the snow started falling faster.
“They’re just picking up essentials and we’re trying to stay open as long as we can,” said employee Barbara VanHouten at Patriot’s Corner Grocery Store on Hampton’s Ocean Boulevard.
VanHouten’s customers were getting the basics: beer, milk and cigarettes.
“The stuff they know they can hunker down with.”
Worst of the storm hits Seacoast
The storm was most severe along the coast in Rockingham County, where snowfall totals are expected to be the highest, and winds were the strongest.
By 1:30 p.m., the National Weather Service had clocked winds at 45 miles per hour in Portsmouth, and gusts of up to 50 miles per hour were forecast.
Some low-lying roads saw flooding, including Highland Avenue in Hampton, but Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno said there was not too much flooding on other streets.
Meteorologist Justin Arnott at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said forecasters did not expect Saturday night’s high tide to cause major flooding on the Seacoast, despite the winds picking up.
And on Sunday, Seacoast residents will have a chance to make the most of the snow.
There is a public snowball fight planned in Portsmouth for 2:30 p.m. Sunday.