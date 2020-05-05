BELMONT -- A local volunteer preservation group raised more than $330,000 in grants and donations and has saved the historically significant and architecturally unique Gale School from the wrecking ball.
The fate of the 1894 Victorian Stick-style building behind Belmont Middle School, shuttered since 1997, has been up in the air for decades. Now, its preservation is assured.
The Save Our Gale School (SOGS) group is now making the final fund-raising push to secure $40,000 to install a concrete foundation on the donated lot on Concord Street where the three-story 125-ton building is scheduled to be moved in July.
Lakes Region Community Developers, an affordable housing organization in Laconia, has agreed to take ownership of the 125-year-old building after it is moved to a new home, giving it a new life.
LRCD will historically restore it and repurpose it. They are looked into several possible uses for programs that will benefit low- and moderate-income working families and individuals in the Lakes Region by offering social services that are now either insufficient or unavailable in the area.
Members of SOGS have also donated time, their own funds and services to include preparing the building for the move and doing the site work on the new lot, all totaling more than $116,000 coupled with hours of hours of sweat equity in organizing the project. LCHIP provided $119,000 in funding in February of 2019 and the Shaker Regional School District pledged the $70,000 budgeted to raze the building to help save it. In 2018, school district voters agreed at their annual meeting to sell the building to SOGS for one dollar.
“At long last, we did it! We still need some more donations to do it all, but the Gale School is saved,” said SOGS Chair Diane Marden. who remembers taking elementary art and music classes in the building where at least five generations of her family went to school.
Thanks to the generous donations of money, materials, services and funding obtained from many grants, Marden said, SOGS has raised enough to move the Gale School from its current site. To get the building from its current location to its new home, it will be moved over a temporary road through the woods, down a hillside and then along and across Concord Street. Landowners affected by the move, Marden said, have agreed to allow SOGS to build the road and move the building across their properties.
Canterbury Timber has already cut the road, at a bargain-basement price. The stumps are being cleared and the road built by Mark Roberts and his sons, of Leslie R. Roberts LLC. Geddes Building Movers, which specializes in relocating historic structures, has agreed to move the school in one piece, also at a discounted price.
Marden said SOGS could still make good use of donations of services and materials – particularly gravel, stone, paving, fencing, utility relocations and concrete work. Donations in kind would free up more funds for the foundation.
SOGS was awarded grant funds through the N.H. Charitable Foundation, including $2,500 from The Christopher P. Williams Fund; $5,00 from the Juliet E. Peverley Fund; and $5,000 from the Jeff Taylor Bean Pots to Bell Towers Fund.
Belmont’s Sargent Fund awarded $2,627 toward the project and the Belmont Heritage Commission awarded a $2,500 grant. Most recently, the 1772 Foundation awarded a $10,000 historic preservation matching grant through the NH Preservation Alliance. Local citizens and businesses donated more than $11,000 in cash, services and materials.
“This project shows how volunteers and community support can accomplish good things,” said SOGS member Woody Fogg.
SOGS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation registered with the IRS and the State of NH and is seeking public cash donations and pledges of any size or in-kind services, materials, auction/raffle items and/or labor to go toward the approximately $40,000 in cash and services remaining to be raised to fully complete the project.
Checks can be sent to Save Our Gale School, c/o Brenda Paquette, Treasurer, 229 Dutile Road, Belmont, NH 03220. Businesses wishing to donate, or discount materials or services can contact Ken Knowlton, Vice Chairman/SOGS, at 848-2216 or Woody Fogg at 524-8268.