MARSHFIELD STATION -- With the blessing of the state, the Mount Washington Cog Railway is moving ahead with plans for its proposed Lizzie’s Station lodging-and-dining venue while making improvements elsewhere.
Named after Lizzie Bourne, who died on Sept. 14, 1855 while attempting to reach the Tip-Top House on the mountain's summit, Lizzie’s Station is the successor to The Skyline Lodge project.
Before the 150th anniversary of the Cog in 2019, owner Wayne Presby announced plans to build the 35-room Skyline Lodge over the railway’s tracks, about 1,000 feet from the summit.
That proposal generated controversy, especially from groups who worried about the lodge’s environmental impact upon arctic plants and animals in the alpine zone on Mount Washington.
In large part because of that opposition, Presby abandoned Skyline Lodge but this March announced plans for Lizzie’s Station, which would operate from May 15 through Oct. 15, and would provide most of what the Skyline Lodge would, but in a different format.
Unlike the Skyline Lodge, which was to have one main building, Lizzie’s Station would be made up of 18 individual rail cars that, at the end of the season, would be brought down and stored at Marshfield Station.
Nine cars would be used for overnight lodging; five cars would be used for a restaurant and dining; while the remaining cars would be used for a shelter, restrooms and services related to Lizzie’s Station.
In addition to providing a unique dining and lodging experience, Presby hopes that Lizzie’s Station will relieve congestion at the top of Mount Washington, where the state operates Mount Washington State Park. The 60-acre park is centered on the Sherman Adams Building, which is home to a cafeteria, restrooms, gift shop and the Mount Washington Observatory.
Presby has said that the state would support Lizzie’s Station if the Cog Railway agreed to settle property claims at the summit and to prevent the railway from any further expansion there.
That agreement was struck in July during a meeting of the Governor and Executive Council.
After the deal was made, Presby said it will take 5-7 years for the project to get all its required permitting from the state and federal governments and secure approvals from the Coos County zoning and planning boards.
He said that as the Cog Railway gets into the details of Lizzie’s Station, it is simultaneously working to upgrade Waumbek Station, the terminus for the railway’s wintertime operations.
In just two years, those operations have “grown phenomenally,” he said.
Presby said the Cog Railway and the Auto Road each bring up about 150,000 visitors a year.
Lizzie’s Station will attract yet more people to Mount Washington, Presby said.
For now, he said the Cog Railway is assembling the data it will need to eventually present to the Coos zoning and planning boards “so that they’ll see we did our homework.”
“Doing this project (Lizzie’s Station) gives us an opportunity to actually reduce the impact from visitation that exists now and continue to grow,” Presby said.
Visitor impact and other issues are addressed in a draft master plan being considered by the Mount Washington Commission. The commission will hold public information sessions on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at the North Conway Community Center and on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. in Room 302 of the Legislative Office Building in Concord.
Union Leader State House Bureau Chief Kevin Landrigan contributed to this article.