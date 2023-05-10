A month after placing former Police Chief Dean Rondeau on paid administrative leave for an unspecified reason, the Wolfeboro Police Commission named his successor Wednesday.
Former Chief Stu Chase, who had what the commission described as a “stellar” 35-year career, will assume the role on Monday, May 22.
Chase began his career with the Danvers (Mass.) Police Department, where he rose to and retired as chief in 2004. He joined Wolfeboro Police Department full time in early 2005 as a lieutenant. He served in that position for a year and was then appointed chief, serving 11 years before retiring from full-time duty.
Chase, who is currently a part-time deputy sheriff for Carroll County, will work a 32-hour part-time week and will remain with the department for one year.
During that time, a press release said, Chase “will work with the commission and executive staff as the department transitions for the future, which may include reorganization, but will ultimately lead to Wolfeboro’s next full-time chief of police being appointed from with the Police Department.”
In addition to the press release, Stephen Wood, the chairman of the Wolfeboro Police Commission, responded Tuesday to a recent Right-To-Know inquiry about Rondeau’s departure, including Rondeau’s resignation letter and the letter from the Commission placing him on paid leave.
Wood wrote that Rondeau had an annual salary of $122,985 and that the “earned time personal time buyout” upon his retirement was $64,195.
He said the commission submitted an electronic form notifying the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council about Rondeau’s retirement but said that information could not be provided by the department, but had to come from the council.
As to whether there was “any communication between the commission and Chief Rondeau regarding the complaint that is being investigated or him being placed on leave once we received the complaint,” Wood said that he “personally hand delivered the letter placing him (Rondeau) on leave, followed protocol and took possession of his firearm and badge, and drove him home. There was no discussion about the matter during the drive nor could there be.”
The inquiry, Wood continued, “is ongoing and the results will not be known until sometime in June. We cannot release the details of the complaint while it is being investigated.”
The April 10 commission letter placing Rondeau on leave says the commission was “in receipt of a complaint against you as Chief of Police. The basis of this complaint requires the Wolfeboro Police Commission to conduct an internal inquiry as to its merits. Effective immediately, you are being placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an internal inquiry. The investigator will be in contact (with) you regarding this matter.”
On April 13, Rondeau submitted to the commission what he titled a “Letter of Resignation,” not retirement.
“It is with a heavy heart that I submit my letter of resignation effective 28 April 2023 from the Town of Wolfeboro Police Department employ, subject to all compensatory and earned time/buy out option(s) that the Police Commission may recommend in accordance with the provision of my contract….,” wrote Rondeau.
On May 2, the Commission said it had accepted Rondeau’s “retirement” and lauded him for a career with Wolfeboro Police that lasted more than 27 years and for serving 34 years with the U.S. Army, where he rose to the rank colonel.