An Exeter woman arrested after she refused to wear a mask at a Timberlane Regional School Board meeting has filed paperwork demanding the court accept liability if she is forced to wear a mask and suffers health problems as a result.
In her proposed indemnification agreement filed in Salem Circuit Court, 57-year-old Kathleen Bossi also wants the court to agree to pay at least $100 million to her or her family if she dies or suffers a permanent disability.
A judge has not responded to her request.
Bossi was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, both misdemeanors, after her arrest at a May 20 school board meeting in the Timberlane Performing Arts Center in Plaistow.
Bossi and a small group of others refused to wear masks despite a school policy requiring them at the time. She was the first one to enter and the only one charged.
The charges allege that Bossi “knowingly” refused to comply with Plaistow police Sgt. Alec Porter’s order not to enter and pushed past him and went inside after being told twice not to do so.
The arrest and the commotion that followed prompted School board Chairwoman Kimberly Farah to shut down the in-person meeting and resume it later remotely.
Bossi told WRKO radio hosts Howie Carr and Grace Curley that she was surprised that she was arrested over a school policy, and after her arrest, she told Porter, “I hope that through this, you guys get a clearer understanding of what to do as the police because I can see that you’re in a ridiculous position. You just arrested me for not wearing a mask. You just enforced a school policy.”
Bossi is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 7. It was previously scheduled to be a telephone hearing, but is now expected to be an in-person arraignment.
Masks were required at court hearings until recently when the rule was lifted.
Bossi, who has indicated that she has a disability, has also filed a notice requesting reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
According to her proposed indemnification agreement, Bossi wants the court to “compensate me and provide for all of my medical needs and the treatment of any injuries I may suffer as a result of following your advice or permitting the collection of my vital statistics; for example, if I wear a mask as you advise, and then subsequently collapse on the floor in an unconscious state because no medical professional had first conducted any medical examination of my current medical condition, before advising me to comply with this medical advice (such as wearing a mask), you warrant that you will accept full responsibility and liability for not only my financial losses and medical costs, but any costs of litigation and the care and support of my family should I become unable to continue providing for them.”
Among other things, Bossi’s agreement also seeks a minimum $100 million in liquidated damages if she follows any court “advice or directives or orders” that result in her death or any type of temporary or permanent disability. She wants the court to waive any defenses to a wrongful death claim or any related claim that may be brought by her or a family member as well.