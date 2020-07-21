PLAISTOW -- Work has begun on a 400,000-gallon water tank as part of a project that will bring millions of gallons of clean drinking water to Plaistow and several other local communities.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday at the site of the new tank on Sweet Hill Road.
The tank is a key piece of the Southern New Hampshire Regional Waterline Project, which will include a series of pipelines that will connect the water systems of Manchester Water Works, Derry, Salem, Windham, Atkinson, Hampstead Area Water Company and Plaistow.
The project is designed to provide potable water to areas that have been plagued by MtBE contamination, and the system is expected to be online by next year.
Plaistow Town Manager Mark Pearson has worked extensively on the project, which he said has taken years of hard work and planning.
“For this to happen, there was a comprehensive inter-municipality agreement that was signed by all the parties to make this function. Plaistow was always considered one of the major reasons for this project to move forward. We are, after all, at the end of a pipeline that originates in Manchester,” he said.
Keith Pratt, president of Underwood Engineers, said nine miles of pipe will be installed regionally for the project, three of which will be in Plaistow.
The project will also include construction of a second water tank in Hampstead and the installation or renovation of four pumping stations.
“Everybody has something to gain by this and everybody has something to give by this, so that’s really the message here,” said Robert Scott, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Services.
Selectman John Blinn Sr. has been waiting for years to see the project come to fruition.
“I’ve been in town a long time and I never thought I’d see this day. I happen to be one of the people who is going to hook up to the water, so for me, this is kind of personal. I’ve been waiting 25 years to get my water that was clear right out of the tap,” he said.