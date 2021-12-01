Aislinn Graves of New Ipswich set out on a recent November morning to take on Monadnock Conservancy’s Tippin Rock Trail in Swanzey. No sooner had she started, though, she had to turn back. Her mobility scooter was not going to make it through a muddy stretch of the trail. For the able-bodied there are planks of wood to get across.
“You would get stuck in that,” her husband, David Graves, said to her, adding, “It only takes one obstacle that we can’t surmount and we’re done.”
While her hike had been cut short, Aislinn said, she would still make a video about the trail for her YouTube page “Wheels in the Wilderness,” where she chronicles her adventures exploring handicap accessible trails.
“This is one of the realities of what we do,” she said. “It is sad and disheartening when things like this happen and sadly it happens a lot.”
Aislinn said she wants her YouTube channel to inform the handicap community about all of the accessible trails that are in New Hampshire and also educate people about the need for more.
As a little girl, Aislinn fell in love with the outdoors on her family’s many summer road trips visiting national parks and monuments, and even dreamed of being a park ranger when she grew up. As an adult, she said she led an active life — enjoying long distance running and martial arts — before a 1992 car accident severely damaged her spine. She was left with mobility issues that were made worse by polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition doctors had not diagnosed her with until after her injury. Because of polycystic ovary syndrome, her body doesn’t process glucose properly, she said. So when her injury caused her to stop being active she gained weight, she said, which added to her mobility issues. She can walk, but because of her chronic pain, not for long distances.
The Graves have been married since 1990. When David rediscovered his love of hiking a few years back, Aislinn longed to join him. Her condition isolates her, she said, adding, it can be lonely and depressing to be left at home when her husband goes for a hike. Aislinn was determined to join David on his hikes and reconnect with nature, she said. So earlier this year they bought a mobility scooter and “Wheels in the Wilderness” was born.
Studies have shown that spending time in nature reduces depression, stress and blood pressure, she said. And over this past year her hiking adventures have definitely increased her mental health, Aislinn said.
There are always challenges to overcome, the couple says. During the summer the mobility scooter lost a wheel and it took several months for it to be repaired. When they finally got the scooter back in mid-October, they began going out as much as possible to film new adventures for her channel.
“We’ve gone out almost every weekend since then,” David said.
The Tippin Rock video will be short and informative, Aislinn said, and the couple said they plan to take on the Nashua Rail Trail. The New Hampshire Rail Trail system has been reliably accessible, they said, adding they are currently working on earning their Hampshire Rail Trails Challenge patches.
“This is one of the reasons that I started this channel, which is to bring awareness for the needs of the handicap community. But also for the handicap community to see that there are resources out there,” she said.
Aislinn ends all her videos with her motto: “Choose joy!”
“And that’s what my channel is ultimately all about. Yeah, you may be handicapped but you can get out there and do stuff,” Aislinn said.