MANCHESTER — For the first time, Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications is offering online classes.
Registration is now open for the remaining eight classes this month. Classes are free and open to all.
“Like schools across the state, we are adapting to meet the needs of our students. Our mission of promoting and defending the First Amendment, and fostering interest, integrity and excellence in journalism and other forms of communication is more vital now than ever,” Laura Simoes, executive director, said in a statement.
The following classes are being offered:
April 14 — Power of the Personal Story—Advocating for Change with Jess Wojenski and Bobbie Burgess of New Futures, 1-2:30 p.m.
April 15 — Effective Communication, A Tale of Two Styles with HR expert and leadership coach Pubali Chakravorty-Campbell, 2-3:30 p.m.
April 16 — Student Journalism: What is the Law? Offered with the NH Institute for Civics Education, 1-2 p.m.
April 21 — Vetiquette – The Art of Gathering Effectively in a Virtual Space with Nonprofit consultant and facilitator Sasha Tracy, 1-2:30 p.m.
April 22 — Content Creation in the Time of COVID-19 with marketing consultant and journalist Susan Geier, 10-11:30 a.m.
April 23 — Freedom of Information Laws and Your Right to Know with Justin Silverman, Esq., executive director of the New England First Amendment Coalition, 7-8:30 p.m.
April 29 — First Amendment in Times of Crisis with media law expert Gregory V. Sullivan, Esq., 1-2:30 p.m.
April 30 — Write Now or Write Away: Creating Personal Narrative in Real Time with award-winning reporter and editor Stacy Milbouer, 1-2:30 p.m.
To read full descriptions and to register for classes, visit loebschool.org/online-classes.