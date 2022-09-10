Maine man indicted for cyber-stalking Greenland child Staff report Sep 10, 2022 Sep 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A former Greenland school bus driver was indicted last week on one charge of cyber-stalking of a child. The driver, Michael Chick, of Elliot, Maine, was arrested in August and has been held without bail. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on the single charge.The U.S. Attorney's Office and Homeland Security Investigations are still investigating and ask anyone with information about Chick to call a hotline at 603-722-1751. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY The most-regretted (and lowest-paying) college majors N.Y. to Maine hit by rare drought killing crops, sparking fires Maine man indicted for cyber-stalking Greenland child Data Dive: College movies, bike commuting, and brain drain King Charles proclaimed monarch, queen's funeral on Sept. 19 +2 The Maine company pioneering ways to remove PFAS Load more {{title}} Most Popular Woman dies amid medevac for 'medical emergency' while hiking with fiancé Two killed in Bedford motorcycle accident CMC memo to employees slams Boston Globe story on former heart surgeon Gail Fisher's Dog Tracks: There's a new dog virus in circulation Internal investigator, police shrug at meme sent by cop to fellow officers Kennebunk, Maine, man identified as the fourth man who died in Rollinsford crash Murder victim was on an exercise walk when he was stabbed to death, says granddaughter Trump calls Sununu, who urges endorsement in Senate race Woman who died on Mount Cabot from New York Manchester homeless director resigns Request News Coverage