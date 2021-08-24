HOOKSETT — The Hooksett Village Water Precinct is planning a $2.18 million project to replace an aging water tank and install a new water main.
The goal is to be compliant with state standards and support planned development in the Exit 11 area of Interstate 93.
“The existing tank is deteriorated due to rusting and coating failures and must be replaced immediately,” states a staff report that was to be considered by the Town Council on Wednesday. “Rehabilitation of the tank would not be cost effective.”
The council is being asked to approve a memorandum of understanding where the town would pay for $300,000 of the cost through grants, loans, tax increment financing fees or other funding sources.
The project is to replace the water tank at Thompson Corner and install a new water main from the Vista Drive/Pinnacle Street intersection to Route 3A.
Town water is supplied from four wells in the Pinnacle Pond area, near Exit 11.
Meanwhile, the Hooksett Village Water Precinct recently installed a new tank and water main to support growth.
All told, its investment in water improvements is approximately $4.3 million.
The town also anticipates a project to make major sewer infrastructure improvements, which are required to support new development.
Hooksett has a tax increment financing district in the area between exits 10 and 11. Such districts allow municipalities to borrow money for improvements and then pay off the debt with increased property tax fostered by the improvements.
In the planning stages in the area is a 500,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building at 47 Hackett Hill Road. The project would be built on 60 acres and have more than 400 parking spaces for workers.