Sampling matzah, clockwise from second from right are: Janice Belmont of Bedford, her granddaughters Julia Waldman, 15, and Miriam Waldman, 11, both of Bedford, and close family friends also from Bedford.
Kids and adults got to enjoy Passover food a few days early on Sunday during a “Model Matzah Bakery” set up at Chabad Center for Jewish Living in Manchester.
They learned how to bake “Shmurah Matzah,” which is a special type that is heavily supervised — from planting the wheat, growing it, harvesting and baking it — to make sure every part of it is pure for Passover’s holy purposes. And the wheat is kept as dry as as possible during and after harvesting until the moment of mixture with water for preparation. “Shmurah” means “watched.” The water used is also carefully monitored and people make sure it also stays pure and touches no other type of wheat or grains before use.
The whole process of re-enacting the act of baking matzah must take place within about 18 minutes, which is about the time it took during the haste that is described in the Old Testament of the Bible where the Israelites had to quickly leave Egypt and didn’t have enough time to bake their normal bread, which would have had to rise. The unleavened Matzah, a flat, cracker-like food was the result.
Rabbi Levi Krinsky of Chabad Lubavitch of New Hampshire demonstrated how the wheat grains are separated and then showed how to grind the grains into flour, allowing some children to try their hand at it. Then he showed how the flour is mixed together to make dough, and gave each participating person some dough to roll out into flat disks that he then scored with a matzah perforator to keep it flat while baking, and then popped into an oven to bake at 500 degrees in less than three minutes. Some pieces of matzah were freeform shapes, but people found the fresh matzah tasty.
Rabbi Krinsky estimated that he baked 10 pounds of matzah on Sunday, with two groups of bakers on hand to help. Passover begins Friday.