A Milford man faces numerous charges in connection with a road rage incident earlier this month at the Merrimack Premium Outlets, authorities said.
Richard Steel, 46, was arrested on July 26 and charged with three counts of criminal threatening, two counts of disorderly conduct and negligent driving. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child because there was a young child in the back seat of his vehicle when the incident occurred, according to a news release from Merrimack police.
On the morning of July 15, police were called to the outlet parking lot, where a woman told officers that a man had become “irate” with her, accusing her of cutting him off on Industrial Drive. The driver followed her vehicle into the parking lot, where he approached her vehicle and “began to use vulgar language while giving her the middle finger,” the release said.
The man, later identified as Steel, also threatened to assault her, police said.
Investigators learned that Steel’s young child was in the back seat of his vehicle during the incident, according to the release. Police said “multiple” witnesses observed Steel’s behavior that day.
Steel was released on personal recognizance bail pending arraignment on Aug. 4 in 9th Circuit Court in Merrimack.