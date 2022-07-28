A Milford man faces numerous charges in connection with a road rage incident earlier this month at the Merrimack Premium Outlets, authorities said.

Richard Steel, 46, was arrested on July 26 and charged with three counts of criminal threatening, two counts of disorderly conduct and negligent driving. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child because there was a young child in the back seat of his vehicle when the incident occurred, according to a news release from Merrimack police.