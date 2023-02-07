CONCORD — Michael Roscoe, one of four Manchester police officers named in a state prison inmate’s lawsuit alleging excessive use of force, took the stand in federal court in Concord Tuesday.
Roscoe gave his account of incremental measures used to clear uncooperative bar patrons from the middle of Hanover Street late on May 11, 2018.
State prison inmate Chasrick Heredia, 29, claims the officers failed to provide medical aid and fabricated evidence against him that night.
Heredia has sued the officers individually but not the police department or the city of Manchester, which is paying the officers’ legal bills and likely any potential jury award.
During Tuesday’s trial opening at U.S. District Court, Roscoe, 28, a nearly seven-year veteran of the Manchester Police Department and a licensed emergency medical technician, responded to questions from Heredia’s attorney, Seth Hipple of Martin and Hipple in Concord.
A bystander video from May 11, 2018, shown repeatedly to jurors and the court displayed a fast-moving scene outside the now-closed Glow Bar on Hanover Street near Chestnut Street, which included angry shouting, shoving and pushing of officers by Heredia and others, and police officers using what Roscoe described as police protocol — a continuum of force to de-escalate the situation.
That protocol included verbal requests, soft-to-hard hand measures to subdue Heredia against a police cruiser and on the ground, including twisting Heredia’s arms behind his back, Roscoe said.
When those measures failed, rapid punches to Heredia’s face in order to bring his hands up to protect his head were used. Tasing failed to disable Heredia, Roscoe said.
After taking blows from members of Heredia’s group, Roscoe was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and diagnosed en route with a concussion, cervical neck strain and cuts and scrapes to his face.
Based on observations by other officers during Heredia’s booking, Heredia received cuts and scrapes to his face.
Hipple, representing Heredia, repeatedly questioned Roscoe about his romantic relationship with officer Canada Stewart, who was among the four officers responding that night.
Roscoe said it appeared that Heredia was holding Stewart by her hair bun and punching her in the face, based on his movements and the movement of Stewart’s head, although he could not see whether Heredia’s fist actually made contact.
In response to Hipple’s questions, Roscoe said he was dating and sexually involved with Stewart at the time, but that it didn’t influence his responses in what had become a dangerous, escalating situation.
Both Stewart and Roscoe were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Heredia was arrested, but not transported by ambulance to a hospital, or treated at the scene for any actual or potential wounds.
After his arrest, Heredia was charged with attempted murder, riot, numerous assault charges and resisting arrest. A jury cleared him of the more serious charges and in April 2019 he signed a plea deal that released him from jail.
In 2021 Heredia was tried on sexual assault charges involving teen girls who walked away from a residential drug and mental health treatment program for teens, Granite Pathways in Manchester.
He was cleared of the sexual assault charges but convicted on witness tampering and evidence destruction charges. Heredia is now serving a minimum 5 1/2-year sentence in state prison.
The trial continues Wednesday with Roscoe’s attorney, Charles Bauer, continuing to question Roscoe.
Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro denied the request of three of the four officers to postpone the trial because of potential public prejudice in the wake of the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, and Nichols’s subsequent death.