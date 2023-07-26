US-NEWS-NY-CRANE-COLLAPSE-1-NY

A blazing construction crane atop a high rise near Hudson Yards collapsed and plunged 45 stories to the Manhattan street below Wednesday morning, with only a half-dozen minor injuries reported as terrified pedestrians ran for their lives.

The crane caught fire on top of 550 10th Ave. near 41st St. at 7:25 a.m. before breaking free and tumbling down in mere seconds with a 16-ton load of concrete and several loud bangs.