If community transmission of COVID-19 remains at the substantial level, Litchfield’s youngest students will be required to wear masks for the start of school in two weeks.
On Wednesday, the Litchfield School Board voted 4-1 to adopt a revised reopening plan that would mandate face masks for preschool through sixth grade if spread of the infection continues to be rated by the state as “substantial.”
Students would be required to wear masks in hallways, but not classrooms, and older grade levels will have the option of wearing masks if transmission is substantial.
“I think we need to mask when numbers in our community are substantial,” said school board chairman Christina Harrison.
Since vaccinations are not available for the younger students, the only other mitigation measures that remain are masking and physical distancing, she said.
The Centers for Disease Control has four levels of community transmission: low, moderate, substantial and high. The state of New Hampshire has three levels: minimal, moderate and substantial.
Litchfield officials adopted a plan that deviates from guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. According to the state recommendations, all students should wear masks when spread is substantial.
Parent Chuck Alessi urged the board to support masks in classrooms. Alessi, whose aunt died from COVID-19 last year, said he does not want to take any chances that his 5-year-old comes home with the illness.
“I don’t want the kids to be masked,” countered Helen Grondin, another local parent. She begged the school board to consider a plan that would give students some freedom from masks, especially while they are seated at their desks.
One school board member, Elizabeth MacDonald, voted against the reopening plan on the grounds that parents should decide whether their children wear masks.
“The people of the town want the choice for their own children. We are not listening to people,” MacDonald said.
Superintendent Mike Jette said certain schools might be at different data points at specific times, especially if there are clusters or outbreaks.
“Our goal is to be in the minimal level with optional masking at most times,” he said.
Although the community is currently experiencing substantial spread, school officials said that could change by the time school begins on Aug. 30.
If the level of community transmission is minimal or moderate, masks will be optional for all students as long as the level of school impact is low, as determined by the state’s decision matrix.
If community transmission is minimal or moderate and the school impact is within the medium range, masks for younger students will be required. If the impact is determined to be high, masks will be required for all students at every grade level, according to the reopening plan.