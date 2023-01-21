MERRIMACK – The Merrimack High School coach who died at his home one day after allegedly committing a hit-and-run in Manchester that killed a pedestrian is remembered as a stalwart head and mentor of the girls track and field team, which he led for 12 years.

Shawn Croteau, 59, of Newbury, a physical education instructor who worked at Mastricola Elementary School, helped “multitudes of student/athletes reach their goals. Shawn always put the person first as he strived to make the sport fun while the kids tested their boundaries and excelled as people and athletes,” Merrimack boys track coach John Snell wrote Thursday in an email to coaches, parents and students, which was received by the Union Leader.. “His coaching companions will sorely miss Shawn; he was a reliable person whose insight and knowledge were valuable.”