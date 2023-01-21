MERRIMACK – The Merrimack High School coach who died at his home one day after allegedly committing a hit-and-run in Manchester that killed a pedestrian is remembered as a stalwart head and mentor of the girls track and field team, which he led for 12 years.
Shawn Croteau, 59, of Newbury, a physical education instructor who worked at Mastricola Elementary School, helped “multitudes of student/athletes reach their goals. Shawn always put the person first as he strived to make the sport fun while the kids tested their boundaries and excelled as people and athletes,” Merrimack boys track coach John Snell wrote Thursday in an email to coaches, parents and students, which was received by the Union Leader.. “His coaching companions will sorely miss Shawn; he was a reliable person whose insight and knowledge were valuable.”
“He was a warm and kind presence in the building, and he will be missed,” stated a notice sent Thursday to Mastricola Elementary School families.
Snell said Saturday, "The kids have been devastated. We're trying to make everything as normal as possible." Snell said the bus was full Saturday morning, carrying Merrimack girls track team members to a meet at UNH. He described Croteau as a private person.
One girl's track competitor tried to organize a “blue out” at the high school to honor Croteau. “This of course is only a small gesture, but I feel it would be a positive way to remember our coach,” she said in an email to teammates and school officials.
The Merrimack school district has not yet released a statement regarding Croteau. On Saturday, MHS Athletic Director Michael Soucy directed inquiries to superintendent Bill Olsen. Newbury police officials were not available.
The circumstances of Croteau’s death are still unknown, and the hit-and-run is under investigation.
Shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, Croteau emailed the winning results of the Merrimack girls track team’s first indoor league meet of the season, which occurred at UNH that morning. Around 6:30 a.m. that same day, Manchester police responded to a report of a person down on the road near the intersection of Union and Merrimack streets. Michael Vigneault, 35, a Manchester resident, was taken to the hospital by EMTs, where he later died from his injuries, which included severe head trauma.
According to the police investigation, a dark-colored hatchback fled the scene after striking Vigneault as he attempted to cross the street. Manchester police identified Croteau as a suspect in the crash. Croteau was found dead at his home on Wednesday. His obituary stated that he passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, the day after the hit-and-run.
According to the obituary, Croteau graduated from Kearsarge Regional High School in North Sutton in 1981. He graduated summa cum laude with a degree in health and physical education from Plymouth State College, then went on to coach for 30 years.
He recently taught health and physical education in the Merrimack School District, and coaching girls track for 12 years and boys track for three years. He is survived by his parents, John G. and Rosemary K. Croteau, siblings in Manchester and Newbury, and other relatives.
“Maka (Michael Vigneault) will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and his passion for art and music. Family and friends were always important to him,” said an obituary in today’s Union Leader. Vigneault leaves behind his father, Jeff “Ducky” Vigneault, his mother, Sandi Williams, a sister, Allison Gagnon, a brother, Eddie Lehman, and other relations.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.