The felony convictions of four former U.S. Navy officers were vacated Wednesday following what a judge described as "outrageous" misconduct by prosecutors -- the latest turn in a massive corruption scandal centered on a defense contractor known as "Fat Leonard," who swindled the military out of millions by offering officials booze, money and sex parties.

U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino agreed to resolve the case with a plea agreement, under which the four defendants were each ordered to pay a $100 fine and plead guilty to one misdemeanor charge. The former officers had been convicted by a federal jury in June 2022 of accepting bribes from international defense contractor Leonard Francis, who pleaded guilty in 2015 to offering Navy officials $500,000 in cash bribes, among other bribery and fraud charges.