A farewell to NH Guardsmen

Two dozen New Hampshire Army National Guard soldiers are heading to Kosovo in support of the longstanding NATO peacekeeping mission there. Family members and the state’s Congressional delegation attended a Saturday morning deployment ceremony for members of Alpha Company, 1/169th Aviation Regiment, that was held at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Concord. During their 11-month deployment, the soldiers will conduct aviation operations in support of U.S. and multi-national stabilization forces participating in Operation Joint Guardian Kosovo. The last NHARNG unit to deploy to Kosovo was the 114th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in 2002-03. Below, Staff Sgt. Luke Sullivan of Loudon holds his 18-month-old son as he talks with Congressman Chris Pappas.
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Thursday, April 15, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will begin withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan to end America's longest war, rejecting calls to keep forces in place to help resolve that nation's grinding internal conflict.
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a U.S. plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 violated an agreement with the Taliban and could lead to an escalation, the Interfax news agency reported.
WASHINGTON — Speed and lack of protective gear during a "joyride" of a vehicle led to the rollover death in September of an Air Force reservist in Kuwait, according to an investigation released Tuesday.
