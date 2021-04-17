Two dozen New Hampshire Army National Guard soldiers are heading to Kosovo in support of the longstanding NATO peacekeeping mission there. Family members and the state’s Congressional delegation attended a Saturday morning deployment ceremony for members of Alpha Company, 1/169th Aviation Regiment, that was held at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Concord. During their 11-month deployment, the soldiers will conduct aviation operations in support of U.S. and multi-national stabilization forces participating in Operation Joint Guardian Kosovo. The last NHARNG unit to deploy to Kosovo was the 114th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in 2002-03. Below, Staff Sgt. Luke Sullivan of Loudon holds his 18-month-old son as he talks with Congressman Chris Pappas.

Saturday, April 17, 2021

A farewell to NH Guardsmen

Two dozen New Hampshire Army National Guard soldiers are heading to Kosovo in support of the longstanding NATO peacekeeping mission there. Family members and the state’s Congressional delegation attended a Saturday morning deployment ceremony for members of Alpha Company, 1/169th Aviation Re…

Thursday, April 15, 2021
Wednesday, April 14, 2021