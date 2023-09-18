Lockheed Martin employees work on the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter production line

In a photo from in December 2012, Lockheed Martin employees work on the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter production line in Fort Worth, Texas.  New Hampshire businesses produce systems and parts for the aircraft, including BAE Systems and Lockheed.

 Randy A. Crites/Defense Contract Management Agency/TNS

The F-35's stealth is touted as one of the fighter jet's marquee features and is usually beneficial for the U.S. military. That is, until it loses one of the planes.

An advanced F-35B Lightning II jet went down somewhere near Joint Base Charleston on Sunday afternoon, and the pilot ejected safely and was in stable condition, the base said. But the problem is that responders aren't sure where the plane ended up.