It was one of the darkest days in CIA history: Seven operatives killed after being lured by a rogue informant into a deadly trap. In the years since, memories of the 2009 disaster in eastern Afghanistan helped to animate the intelligence agency's global search for an elusive terrorist believed to have played a key role in the officers' deaths.

That terrorist was Ayman al-Zawahiri, the al-Qaeda leader killed on Saturday, in a strike carried out by the CIA. Nothing in official U.S. statements describe Zawahiri's death as payback for the American losses in Khost, Afghanistan, some 12 years earlier. But many former and current intelligence officers say that's exactly how it felt.