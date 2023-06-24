Wagner military column passes Russian city of Voronezh

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed on Saturday to crush a rebellion by Yevgeniy Prigozhin's Wagner mercenary fighters, who seized key military facilities in southern Russia and then sent a convoy rolling north toward Moscow -- an extraordinary threat to the Russian capital.

Officials declared emergency counterterrorism measures including travel restrictions and the cancellation of public events, and they scrambled to put defenses in place, by tearing huge gashes into asphalt highways, for example, and deploying security forces. Then, just as shockingly as he began, Prigozhin on Saturday evening said he had redirected the convoy after a conversation with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko who mediated on Putin's behalf.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an emergency televised address in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, in this still image taken from a video.
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian Wagner Group fighters are seen at the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, in this screen grab from a video released on Saturday.