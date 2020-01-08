WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday tempered days of angry rhetoric and suggested Iran was “standing down” after it fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq overnight, as both sides looked to defuse a crisis over the U.S. killing of an Iranian general.
Trump said the United States did not necessarily have to respond militarily to Iran’s attack on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, itself an act of retaliation for the Jan. 3 U.S. strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.
Trump said no Americans were hurt in the overnight attacks.
“Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” he said.
Trump stopped short of making any direct threat of military action but said the United States “will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime” in response to what he called “Iranian aggression.” He offered no specifics.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressing a gathering of Iranians chanting “Death to America,” said the missile attacks were a “slap on the face” of the United States and said U.S. troops should leave the region.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said the strikes “concluded” Tehran’s response to the killing of Soleimani.
“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he wrote on Twitter.
Congress briefed
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and CIA Director Gina Haspel held classified briefings for all 535 members of Congress to discuss Trump’s decision to order a drone strike that killed elite Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last week.
Following the sessions, Democrats and a few Republicans said the officials had not provided evidence to back up assertions by Trump and military commanders that Soleimani had posed an “imminent threat” to the United States, and they disputed the administration’s argument that the killing of a foreign leader in a third country was legally justified.
“The basic theme of it was the administration essentially saying: ‘Trust us.’ And that’s really what it all boils down to. I’m not sure who I trust or what I trust when it comes to these issues because we’ve been told so many different things that really just bother me,” Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told reporters.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said shortly afterward that the Democratic-controlled chamber would vote on a war powers resolution as soon as Thursday.
“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward,” Pelosi said. She said Trump’s report to Congress about the strike and the briefings had not addressed members’ concerns.
The resolution is expected to easily pass the House, but would face a more difficult time in the Senate, which is controlled by Trump’s fellow Republicans.
Sen. Jim Risch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said it was among the best briefings he had ever attended.
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Soleimani was the “No. 1 terrorist mastermind” and that he thought Trump had sent a strong and important signal to America’s adversaries and its friends “that the President is going to make the hard decisions.”
But Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said the briefing was the worst he had heard in nine years in the Senate, at least on a military issue and that he would vote for the war powers resolution.
“What I found so distressing about that briefing was that one of the messages we received from the briefers was, do not debate, do not discuss the issue of the appropriateness of further military intervention against Iran and that if you do, you will be emboldening Iran,” Lee said.
Fellow GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky criticized the administration for using the 2002 war authorization as the basis for last week’s airstrike.
“I see no way in the world you could logically argue that an authorization to have war with Saddam Hussein has anything to with having war with people currently in Iraq,” Paul said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.