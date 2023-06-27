Russian President Putin meets service members in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with service members at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, June 27, 2023. 

 SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS

RIGA, Latvia - As Russian President Vladimir Putin extolled the nation's "unity and patriotism" and attempted to project a military consolidated behind him after a failed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries, Russians on Tuesday continued to confront jarring questions about divisions in the security forces and how the president allowed the country to reach a risk of civil war.

The Kremlin on Tuesday went into overdrive to try to project unity and reassert Putin's strength while also moving to taint Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the former Putin ally who led the rebellion. But the official explanations for why Prigozhin was allowed to escape without punishment looked unusually thin, highlighting new doubts about Putin's strength and competence in a crisis.

Russian President Putin addresses service members in Moscow

Alexei Rubezhnoi, Chief of the Russian Presidential Security Service, waits before President Vladimir Putin's address paying honour to armed forces, that upheld order during recent mutiny, in Cathedral Square at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, June 27, 2023.