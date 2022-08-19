FILE PHOTO: A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin

A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. 

 Axel Schmidt//File Photo/Reuters

All of the Air Force's F-35A Lightning IIs have returned to service, roughly three weeks after concerns over faulty ejection seats grounded most of them, the service said.

Air Combat Command made the shutdown decision in late July amid similar moves by other services in response to problems with cartridge-actuated devices in the ejection seats. A CAD is an explosive component used to launch the seat out of the cockpit in cases of emergency.