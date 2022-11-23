KC-46A refueling tanker

Three of the KC-46A refueling tankers stationed at Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire.

 KIMBERLEY HAAS/Union Leader Correspondent
Loading a Guard KC-46

Master Sgt. Timothy Dupuis and Tech. Sgt. Sean Avery load seat pallets onto a KC-46A at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington in this Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, file photo.

A U.S. Air Force air-to-air refueler has set a flight record with a 36-hour nonstop endurance mission covering 16,000 miles, the service said in a statement.

The flight, which involved a KC-46A Pegasus from the 157th Air Refueling Wing out of New Hampshire, is now the Air Mobility Command's longest mission to date, the Air Force said.

Spirit of Portsmouth

The Spirit of Portsmouth, a KC-46A assigned to the 157th Air Refueling Wing, sits in the evening sunlight on the ramp at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on June 30, 2022. The plane was in Alaska to receive its patriotic new paint job at the 176th Wing’s 36,000 square-foot paint booth, one of the largest in the Department of Defense.