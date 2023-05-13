About 35 airmen have signed up for an additional year in Turkey since the Air Force approved a tax-free bonus of $1,000 per month, making it the most generous noncombat assignment pay in the service.

The Air Force bumped up the incentive pay at the end of last year from $300 a month added to the paychecks of airmen based primarily at Incirlik Air Base on one-year unaccompanied tours.