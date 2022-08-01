FILE PHOTO: A photo of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri is seen in this still image taken from a video

FILE PHOTO: A photo of Al Qaeda's new leader, Egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiri, is seen in this still image taken from a video released on September 12, 2011.  

 SITE Monitoring Service/Handout via REUTERS TV/File

WASHINGTON — Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, U.S. officials said on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty on his head, helped coordinate the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.