NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visits an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine April 20, 2023. 
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visits Kyiv

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visits the Wall of Remembrance to pay tribute to killed Ukrainian soldiers, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 20, 2023. 

KYIV  - A flash of light that lit up the night sky above wartime Kyiv has led to widespread confusion, public speculation about what caused it, and lighthearted jokes about space aliens in a city more accustomed to Russian missile attacks.

Video clips posted on social media showed the sky over the Ukrainian capital suddenly illuminated by a bright light late on Wednesday. In one clip, a flaming object appeared to be crashing to the ground.