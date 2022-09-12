Ukrainian forces have mobilized fleets of Western-provided armored vehicles to conduct daring offensive assaults using machine guns and antitank weapons, according to video circulating on social media and verified by The Washington Post, striking imagery that provides a rare glimpse of close combat in a war largely defined by long-range artillery.

A set of first-person videos filmed Thursday in southern Ukraine shows a gunner mounted atop an armored Humvee, furiously firing a .50-caliber M2 Browning machine gun and raking nearby buildings with rounds roughly the size of cigars. The vehicle then stops and the gunner, an American volunteer in Ukraine swings his barrel toward muzzle flashes, squeezing the last few rounds from the ammunition belt.