UKRAINE-CRISIS/KYIV-CADETS

Young military cadets dance after a ceremony to receive their shoulder marks, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday.

 GLEB GARANICH/VIA REUTERS

Irina Sokolova's husband, a Russian soldier mobilized to fight in Ukraine, called her from a forest there last month, sobbing, almost broken.

"They are lying on television," he wept, referring to the state television propagandists who play down Russian failures and portray a do-or-die war for Russia's survival against the United States and its allies.