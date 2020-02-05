WASHINGTON — The voice of nearly 45,000 current and former National Guard officers has a new leader.
Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, the adjutant general of Arizona, is the new chairman of the board of The National Guard Association of the United States. He succeeds retired Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, who resigned last month.
McGuire, the association’s elected vice chairman-Air, was next in the line of succession. He will complete the balance of the term that ends Aug. 31.
A 1987 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, he is a pilot by training, with combat experience in both the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the MQ-1B Predator remotely piloted aircraft. He was appointed adjutant general in 2013 by Jan Brewer, who was governor of Arizona at the time.
“Our association is in great hands,” said retired Brig. Gen. J. Roy Robinson, NGAUS president, who runs the association’s daily operations in the nation’s capital. “General McGuire is an outstanding leader with great passion for NGAUS and the institution and people we serve.”
McGuire is the Arizona National Guard’s senior officer. He concurrently serves as the director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
He is responsible for managing the day-to-day activities of Arizona’s Army and Air National Guard, joint programs and the Division of Emergency Management. He leads a department comprised of 8,000 members, 2,400 of whom are full-time federal military and civilian personnel; 600 are full-time state employees.
Before becoming adjutant general, he commanded the 162nd Fighting Wing at Tucson International Airport. The unit, one of the largest wings in the Air National Guard, is a schoolhouse for F-16 pilots from around the world.
McGuire has served almost 32 years in uniform, the first 14 of which were in the active component of the Air Force.
He was elected association vice-chairman-Air by delegates at the NGAUS General Conference in 2018. He will serve as the presiding officer at the 142nd General Conference & Exhibition in Boston, Aug. 28-31, where delegates will select a new chairman.
“I’ve been a member of NGAUS since my earliest days in the Air National Guard,” McGuire said. “I continued to be awed by its accomplishments over the years, the force we have today, and I am humbled to now be its chairman.”
NGAUS includes nearly 45,000 current or former Guard officers. It was created in 1878 to provide unified National Guard representation in Washington. In their first productive meeting after the Reconstruction, militia officers from the North and South formed the association with the goal of obtaining better equipment and training by educating Congress on Guard requirements. Today, 142 years later, NGAUS has the same mission.