100722-F-7552L-377

A UH-60 Black Hawk lands at an outpost in northern Afghanistan in the Samangan Province in this 2019 file photo.

 SSgt Bradley Lail

An Army human resources error that will force hundreds of aviation officers to stay in the service three more years is drawing backlash, including a lawsuit threat, from some pilots who thought they were nearing the end of their time in the military.

Army Human Resources Command said in a statement that it had made errors in aviation officers' personnel files and it was working to ensure pilots understand precisely how much more time that they must serve on active duty. The issue was caused by incorrect dates that command personnel added to some pilots' personnel files, which indicated they could leave the Army three years earlier than their contractual agreements state, service officials said.