Sharon Hartz and her daughter Morgan hold an Army flag

Sharon Hartz and her daughter Morgan hold an Army flag from Hartz's late son, Thomas Anastasio, outside their home in Paramus, N.J. Anastasio died in 2019. 

 Anna Watts/Washington Post

Lawmakers are pursuing legislation that would enhance the military's oversight of financial counselors tasked with helping the survivors of deceased service members, following an outcry from grief-stricken families who alleged they were fleeced out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by an Army employee who exploited them.

The amendment to next year's defense policy bill has early bipartisan support. It would require financial counselors employed by the Defense Department to submit records verifying they have no conflicts of interest or stand to improperly benefit from their position when they are hired, and then submit similar documentation annually. Presently, such vetting relies mostly on an honor system.

Natasha Bevard

Natasha Bevard holds a photo of her late husband, Rodney C. Bevard, at her home in New Windsor, N.Y.  