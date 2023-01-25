SIG Sauer

SIG Sauer, which has its headquarters in New Hampshire, has said it will add 1,000 jobs and 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space as part of a new 10-year contract with the Army to supply weapons.

 Provided by SIG Sauer

When soldiers get their hands on the Army's new rifle, it will be known as the M7, the service said last week.

More than five years in the making, the Next Generation Squad Weapon will replace the M4 rifle that all soldiers carry.