WASHINGTON — Two Army Ranger cadets died and three others were hurt Tuesday after being struck by a falling tree during a thunderstorm near Dahlonega, Ga., the service said Wednesday.

Staff Sgt. George Taber and 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and the injured soldiers, who were not named, were waiting for the storm to clear during a training exercise at Yonah Mountain when the tree fell at about 3:15 p.m., the service said in the statement.