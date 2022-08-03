WASHINGTON — The commission charged with eliminating commemoration of the Confederacy in the U.S. military recommended Monday that the Army ban the flying of Confederate campaign streamers on unit flags but allow the 29th Infantry Division to keep a blue-gray patch referencing the Civil War.

A 1949 exception to Army regulations allows 457 Confederate battle streamers to be displayed and 48 Army units have at least one of them, according to the Naming Commission. Members of the eight-member group, convened by Congress last year to rename military assets associated with the Confederacy, called for the Defense Department to rescind the exception.