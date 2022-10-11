Stryker

Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle (M1126)

 U.S. Army

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — A Stryker Brigade Combat Team from the 2nd Infantry Division arrived in South Korea on Saturday as part of the Army's annual rotational force in the country.

Stryker vehicles and other equipment from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team were offloaded at the Port of Pyeongtaek near Camp Humphreys, according to a news release from 8th Army on Friday. The base is the home of U.S. Forces Korea, U.N. Command, 8th Army and the 2nd Infantry Division.