As General Dynamics Electric Boat works on a new submarine variant for "seabed warfare" missions, the Pentagon is looking to add a fleet of smaller drone subs to take on clandestine missions that would give commanders far more flexibility.

At its Groton shipyard and an auxiliary plant in Rhode Island, Electric Boat has two major programs under way building Virginia-class attack submarines and larger Columbia ballistic missile submarines, with the latter to replace Ohio-class subs that are hitting retirement in the coming years. The two programs account for half of the Navy's vessel construction budget in the coming years, according to the Navy's most recent projections.