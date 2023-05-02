FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Zelenskiy speaks with Commander of the Ground Forces colonel general Syrskyi in the recently liberated town of Izium

KYIV - Ukraine's military vowed on Tuesday not to give up the eastern city of Bakhmut as it prepares to launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukrainian ground forces, underlined the importance Kyiv attaches to holding Bakhmut as preparations continue for a counterattack which it hopes will change the dynamic of the war in Ukraine.