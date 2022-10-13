 Skip to main content
As morale suffers, Russia and Ukraine fight a war of mental attrition

  • Updated
A Ukrainian soldier rests by a military vehicle in a liberated village in the Kherson region on Sunday.  

 Heidi Levine/Washington Post
A damaged vehicle spray-painted with the letter “Z,” the insignia for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sits in a liberated village in the Kherson region on Sunday.  
A small bust of Vladimir Lenin rests on the ground outside a school used as a headquarters for the Russian military when it occupied the village of Khreshchenivka in the Kherson region. The village was liberated by Ukrainian forces.  

KHERSON REGION, Ukraine - A few months ago, as Ukraine's military was still struggling to break through Russia's defenses in the southern Kherson region, members of the 60th Infantry Brigade managed to snatch one of the Russians' Motorola radios and listen in on their enemy's conversations.

They chuckled at the call signs the Russians picked for themselves - one even went by "Maidan," a reference to Kyiv's central square, the Ukrainian troops said. But they also marveled at the constant griping they heard.

From left, 60th Infantry Brigade soldiers with the call signs Spartak, Kamaz and Zil inspect a rocket-propelled grenade launcher Sunday in the Kherson region.  
Cows graze near a damaged school where Russian forces were living while they occupied the village of Khreshchenivka, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region.  
A dark cloud of smoke as a field burns Sunday in the Kherson region. Ukrainian troops have forced Russians into retreat, but exhaustion is mounting on each side. 
Ukrainian soldiers by an abandoned vehicle Sunday in the Kherson region. 
Valentyna, 70, speaks with a soldier who goes by the call sign Porokh and is sleeping along with other soldiers in her home in the Kherson region.  
Ukrainian military uniforms hang in one of the bedrooms in Valentyna's home. 

