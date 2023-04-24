FILE PHOTO: Artillery shells being manufactured at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania

FILE PHOTO: 155mm artillery shells are seen during the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S., February 16, 2023. 

 BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

In February, with the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine days away, officials in Kyiv were busy making plans to attack Moscow.

Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the country's military intelligence directorate, the HUR, instructed one of his officers "to get ready for mass strikes on 24 February ... with everything the HUR had," according to a classified report from the U.S. National Security Agency. Officials even mused about a sea-based strike using TNT in the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk, a largely symbolic operation that would nevertheless demonstrate Ukraine's ability to hit deep inside enemy territory.

Ukrainian service members fire a howitzer D30 at a front line near the city of Bakhmut

Ukrainian service members from a 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fire a howitzer D30 at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine April 23, 2023. 
Ukrainian service members fire a howitzer D30 at a front line near the city of Bakhmut

Ukrainian service members from a 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fire a howitzer D30 at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine April 23, 2023. 

Khurshudyan reported from Kyiv.