WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes there have been potentially multiple attacks on locations in Iraq, including the al Asad airbase that hosts U.S. forces, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday, without providing additional information.
It was unclear what other sites may have been attacked. Tensions have mounted with Iran following a U.S. drone strike on Friday that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
Another U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, had confirmed to Reuters earlier that a rocket attack had taken place against al Asad airbase, but did not confirm other sites.
U.S. President Donald Trump visited the base in his December 2018 trip to Iraq.
WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on reports of an attack on U.S. facilities in Iraq and is monitoring the situation, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Tuesday.
"We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
A U.S. official told Reuters that rockets have been fired at Iraq's al Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. forces. It was not immediately clear what the extent of damage or casualties were amid tensions between Washington and Tehran following the U.S. killing on Friday of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
IRAN IRGC TARGETED IRAQ'S AIN AL-ASAD AIR BASE -IRANIAN NEWS AGENCY MEHR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.