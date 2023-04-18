BOSCAWEN -- When the Army Monument at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery was dedicated in 2011, it contained photos of six soldiers whose identities were unknown.
Now, as part of the research for his first-book -- “A Place in the Pines to Reflect, Honor and Remember: The New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery” -- Richard Marsh is trying to put names to the faces.
The Army Monument depicts 38 soldiers. The unknowns are two Civil War-era cadets; two soldiers in arctic gear; a solider with a field radio; and a soldier going up the gangway of a ship. The photos of the last two appear be circa World War II or slightly later.
During an interview at the cemetery this week, Marsh speculated that the unknown soldiers, as they’re listed on the monument, were placed there with the expectation that they soon would be identified. That hasn’t happened.
“You’re more likely to find someone with a name,” said Marsh, an Oxford, Mass., resident with a love of all things Granite State.
With the monument, however, “We just have a face.”
Although he never was in the military, Marsh said his book -- tentatively scheduled to be released around Memorial Day, 2024 -- is his way of serving. It's also an homage to all who have served, including his late father, Robert, who was in the U.S. Coast Guard in the early 1950s.
Marsh's love affair with New Hampshire began when he left Massachusetts after college to take a job in Durham, where computer maker Data General was building a data center.
“Data General was my ticket to New Hampshire,” he said.
Settling in Milton Mills, Marsh was elected as a write-in candidate to the board of trustees of the Milton Free Public Library. After working at Data General for several years, he took a job with Sylvania in Massachusetts, and then to a company in Connecticut.
He moved back to the Bay State for his current job as a documentation manager with Technical Communications Corp., which he said does military voice-and-data encryption.
Although he and his extended family live in Massachusetts, March said it was obvious to him after 11 years here that regardless of where the family went, New Hampshire was “home.”
“The body moved, but the heart stayed," he said. Occasionally that body would visit New Hampshire and revel in what it found here.
A passion project
Marsh, who volunteered monthly at the New Hampshire Historical Society, gradually began creating a comprehensive website of what he observed and collected -- images-of-new-hampshire-history.com.
He resolved to photograph all the military monuments in New Hampshire. To date, he has visited almost two-thirds of the state’s 221 towns and 13 cities. He was particularly taken by the World War I monument in Jaffrey and the memorial park in Derry.
One day in 2017, he said, “I took Exit 17 (off Interstate 93) to visit the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery.”
“It was a beautiful spring day,” he recalled, and he was “just amazed” by the cemetery. He took 300 photos and soon afterward created a separate page on his website for the cemetery. He watched as the number of visitors to the site grew from 25 a month to 1,000 and now 1,500.
Marsh became involved with the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery Association and in 2021, he got the OK to write a book about the cemetery on the occasion of its 25th anniversary in 2022.
While the book remains a work in progress, Marsh spoke at the anniversary observance and was on the anniversary celebration committee.
A dogged pursuit
In working on his book, Marsh was struck by the cemetery’s memorial walkway and monuments.
“I’ve never seem so many beautiful monuments in one place,” he said.
In documenting some of them, he found that the Army Monument was lacking information about who was depicted on it.
The six unknowns are definitely soldiers from New Hampshire, he said, but they are probably not interred at the cemetery.
Cemetery Director Shawn Buck, appointed to his position in 2018, commended Marsh for his support of the cemetery, including the 25th anniversary book.
“It’s a great thing” that Marsh is doing, Buck said during a telephone interview this week. “He has a passion for history and particularly New Hampshire history, and he’s dogged in his pursuit of information, and we welcome it."
Marsh’s book, Buck said, is going to be a “great benchmark of how we got to where we’re at, and then the next person can take over” to write about the cemetery’s 50th anniversary and beyond.
Anyone with information about the Army Monument's unknown soldiers is asked to contact Marsh via e-mail at aplaceinthepines25@gmail.com