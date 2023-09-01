FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits in a hanger at Amari Air Base

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits in a hangar at Amari Air Base, in Estonia. U.S. unmanned aircraft are deployed in Estonia to support NATO’s intelligence gathering missions in the Baltics.

 Janis Laizans/REUTERS

BERLIN  - Major naval drills about to start in the Baltic Sea involving some 30 ships and more than 3,000 Western service members will for the first time practice how to respond to a Russian assault in the region, Germany's navy chief said on Friday.

"We are sending a clear message of vigilance to Russia: Not on our watch," Vice-Admiral Jan Christian Kaack told reporters in Berlin. "Credible deterrence must include the ability to attack."