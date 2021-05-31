MANCHESTER — Moments after several veterans and government officials unveiled the city’s new Battlefield Crosses memorial at Veterans Memorial Park on Elm Street Monday, George Belanger took a few steps forward to pay his respects.
The U.S. Army veteran, who served in Vietnam, said he always wants to remember his fallen comrades.
“It has been a long time coming,” he said of the memorial, which now honors those who died during World War II, Vietnam and in current conflicts. Eventually, the memorial will include World War I and Korea, but more money needs to be raised.
The memorial features bronze “battlefield crosses,” which are made of boots, a gun and helmet.
“We are here to remember all those who did not make it home from war,” said Belanger, who lives on the West Side.
After a small parade on Elm Street on Monday afternoon, about 150 gathered at Veterans Memorial Park for the city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.
Mayor Joyce Craig said the ceremony was to “pay respect and honor” tothose who selflessly gave their lives protecting the nation.
“We pause and remember the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice,” she said. “It is a time to reflect and honor these great American heroes.”
Congressman Chris Pappas also offered remarks.
“Today, the toll of war remains heavy on our Gold Star families of fallen service members,” he said. “That’s why this day and this day and this ceremony is so important for us to commemorate.”
The Battlefield Crosses memorial, donated by the Disabled American Veterans of New Hampshire, had been in the works for several years. It was supposed to be dedicated last year, but the ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.
“Today, the members of the Disabled American Veterans of New Hampshire want to express our appreciation to those heroes among us and the ones who couldn’t be with us today,” Andy Patterson, commander of the organization said.
Before the start of the parade, Thomas Clough, who served in Iraq, and Jean Gosselin, who served in Vietnam, sat together in the back of an old quarter-ton Army vehicle.
“We are here offering a salute upon remembrance and respect of the fallen,” Clough said. “Rest easy.”
Along Elm Street, Cindy Morby of Merrimack and her family waved flags and wore patriotic clothing.
“We are very thankful for those who sacrificed their lives,” she said.
George Belanger said many Vietnam veterans and those lost during the conflict did not get the honor they deserve back in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
“So many people we knew didn’t come home,” said Belanger’s wife, Jennifer.