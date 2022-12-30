A view shows a fragment of a munition in the Grodno region

A view shows a fragment of a munition, what Belarus' defence ministry said was part of a Ukrainian S-300 missile downed by Belarusian air defences outside the village of Harbacha in the Grodno region, Belarus, December 29, 2022. 

 BELTA/VIA REUTERS

The secretary of Belarus' Security Council said in an interview on Friday that it was "unlikely" that a Ukrainian air defense missile downed on Thursday had entered Belarusian airspace by accident.

"Kyiv is striving to provoke a regional conflict by any means," Alexander Volfovich told the Russian state-owned outlet Sputnik Belarus. "An example of this is the recent incident with the destruction of the Ukrainian S-300 missile.