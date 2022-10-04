A tree seedling grows in a shelling crater filled with rain water in Saltivka neighbourhood of Kharkiv

A tree seedling grows in a shelling crater filled with rain water, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Saltivka neighbourhood of Kharkiv, Ukraine, September 22, 2022. 

LONDON  - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused neighboring Ukraine on Tuesday of sending 15,000 troops to the border area to build defenses and conduct reconnaissance, actions that he called "provocations."

Lukashenko allowed his close ally Russia in February to use Belarus as a staging post for its invasion of Ukraine. However, he has said Belarus is not a party to the conflict and that its own forces are not involved.