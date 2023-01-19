A Ukrainian tank is seen near Bakhmut

A Ukrainian tank is seen amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine January 19, 2023.  

 Oleksandr Ratushniak/REUTERS

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany/KYIV - Germany said it would need agreement from allies to give the green light for the delivery of German-made tanks to Ukraine to fend off Moscow's invasion, apparently dashing Kyiv's hopes for a quick decision.

Defense ministers from NATO and other countries were meeting in Germany amid warnings that Russia will soon reenergise its almost 11-month-old invasion to seize parts of Ukraine's east and south it says it has annexed but does not fully control.