TAIPEI -- China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Monday, eliciting concern from President Joe Biden, a day after the scheduled end of Beijing's largest exercises to protest last week's visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

China's Eastern Theatre Command said it would conduct joint drills focusing on anti-submarine and sea assault operations -- confirming the fears of some security analysts and diplomats that Beijing would keep pressure on Taiwan's defenses.