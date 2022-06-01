U.S. Marine Corps Marines, Tango Battery, 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire a Multiple Launch Rocket System Family of Munitions (MFOR) rocket from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher at Camp Pendleton, Calif., on June 1, 2007. The HIMARS system consists of one launcher, two re-supply vehicles, two re-supply trailers and a basic load of nine pods (six rockets per pod) of MFOR rockets.
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seth Maggard
President Joe Biden on Tuesday confirmed that his administration is sending medium-range advanced rocket systems to Ukraine, responding to a top request from Ukrainian officials who say the weapons are necessary to curb the advance of Russian forces in the east.
Biden said the more advanced rocket systems and munitions will enable Ukraine "to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield." Ukrainian officials provided assurances they would not use the weapons to strike targets inside Russia, a senior U.S. official said. Such a move could risk an escalation in the conflict, potentially provoking Russian retaliation against U.S. forces or allies.
"America's goal is straightforward: We want to see a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression," Biden said in an essay published Tuesday evening in the New York Times. "We do not seek a war between NATO and Russia," his essay added.
An announcement on advanced rocket systems had been expected this week, as officials weighed how to help Kyiv defend itself without further inflaming tensions with Russia.
The United States is sending the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HMARS, which will extend Ukraine's reach in the ongoing artillery war with Russia, a senior administration official said Tuesday. The United States will not provide the longest-range munitions for the system to Ukraine, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters.
The Kremlin has warned that any country providing advanced weaponry to Ukraine will face harsh repercussions. On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West has "declared total war" against Russia.
"We are not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders. We do not want to prolong the war just to inflict pain on Russia," Biden said in his essay.